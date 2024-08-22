Minors rescued from karaoke sex bars

Police find underage girls working at two locations in Buri Ram

Police question a suspect at an illegal karaoke bar in Prakhon Chai district of Buri Ram on Wednesday. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Six underage girls have been rescued during raids at two illegal karaoke bars in Buri Ram, according to the police Anti Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD).

The raids took place on Wednesday night at the Phop Rak and Muean Fan bars in Prakhon Chai district of the northeastern province.

At Phop Rak, police found human trafficking victims aged under 18 providing sexual services to male customers. One of the girls was under 15.

At Muean Fan, police said they did not discover evidence of human trafficking, but found minors working illegally as cashiers or bargirls.

Kruea Fah, 36, the owner of Phop Rak, and her Lao employee were charged with trafficking minors under the age of 15. They initially denied wrongdoing, police said.

A woman identified only as Pimnapha, 25, the owner of Muean Fan, was charged with operating a brothel and forcing and encouraging minors to take part in illegal activities.