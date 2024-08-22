Army lawyer joins Hua Hin pub death probe

Hua Hin Soi 80 is known for its lively nightlife. (Photo: Hua Hin Soi 80 Facebook)

The Royal Thai Army has appointed a military lawyer to monitor a police investigation into the fatal shooting of one of its intelligence officers in a Hua Hin bar that was open after the legal closing time.

Jakkrit Worakul, 34, is accused of shooting SM1 Rojchanaphon Rojchanapanich to death inside a pub on Soi 80, a lively nightlife area just off Phetkasem Road in Hua Hin. The incident also injured three others.

SM1 Rojchanaphon was an intelligence officer at the Infantry Regiment Centre in Pran Buri district of Prachuap Kiri Khan, said Lt Gen Arnuphab Sirimonthon, an army spokesman.

A witness told police he saw the military officer reach out for a drink offered by a friend while bumping into a woman, believed to be Mr Jakkrit’s girlfriend. Without saying anything, Mr Jakkrit allegedly shot the officer to death.

The suspect surrendered to authorities the day after the shooting and is currently free on bail of 500,000 baht.

Hua Hin police said he had been dismissed as an adviser, according to Hua Hin Today. The crime scene was located less than 500 metres from the police station.

Rojchanaphon’s family, accompanied by activist Guntouch Pongpaiboonwet, or Gun Jom Phalang, went to the Hua Hin police station on Thursday to discuss the progress of the case.

Mr Guntouch said Rojchanaphon’s family was afraid for their safety as the suspect has close ties with local police. The family has also asked the army and Mr Guntouch for help, fearing that the suspect would not be punished.

“The pub is located not far from the Hua Hin police station. I wonder why the pub is still open at 4am, which is past legal operating hours, and without local police officers noticing,” said Mr Guntouch.

“I also want to know why the pub allowed the customer to carry a pistol inside.”

Mr Guntouch said the family has requested that Provincial Police Division 7 change the police investigator handling the case, as they later learned that security cameras in the pub had allegedly been removed.

The army, meanwhile, has given the family 50,000 baht as initial aid.