Floods 'won't affect' capital city

Dams in North can still take in run-off

An aerial view of the flooded residential zone in Tha Wang Pha district in Nan, one of the provinces in the North hit by flooding. (Photo: Disaster Response Association of Thailand Facebook)

The government assured the floods in the North won't have an impact on Bangkok and other downstream provinces, with Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai saying the caretaker administration has the situation under control.

Mr Phumtham on Thursday said authorities have mobilised additional resources to deal with the floods in Chiang Rai, Phrae, Nan, Phayao and Sukhothai.

Citing information from the Meteorological Department and Royal Irrigation Department, Mr Phumtham said the floods across the North are caused by run-off from higher ground after the monsoon rains, as opposed to being caused by storms and/or other weather anomalies.

The floods are expected to begin receding in the next few days, as the main dam in the region, the Sirikit Dam in Uttaradit province, is only about 60% full and is able to take in more run-off, he said.

The Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives Ministry, the RID and the Office of Natural Water Resources (ONWR) have been instructed to monitor the situation closely, especially in provinces most severely hit by the floods, he said.

The Interior Ministry has been told to set up emergency centres to facilitate coordination with relevant agencies in flood-hit areas and declare such areas as disaster zones so emergency funds can be disbursed immediately.

The Education Ministry has been instructed to close schools in flood-hit areas, while the Transport Ministry has been ordered to survey road damage and build makeshift bridges to facilitate transport.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Ministry has been told to ensure the availability of basic goods at reasonable prices.

Asked about claims that this year's floods might be worse than in 2011, Mr Phumtham said: "Don't panic. The amount of water is manageable; if there is no more rain, the situation will improve."

Caretaker Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow said all relevant agencies are doing all they can to manage the floodwater in the North and prevent the excess water from entering the Chao Phraya River. The water in the Yom River will be diverted to the Sirikit Dam in Uttaradit to protect Sukhothai and Phitsanulok, which lies downstream of the Yom River, he said.

Capt Thamanat said he would visit Phayao, Phrae, and Nan on Friday.

He said this year's floods won't be as bad as in 2011, as the country's three main reservoirs can still take in more water.

Meanwhile, Surat Charoenchaisakul, director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's Department of Drainage and Sewerage, said run-off from the North is expected to arrive in Bangkok around the end of this month.

In anticipation, City Hall is reinforcing flood walls along the Chao Phraya River, he said, adding the department has repaired 60 out of 120 reported breaches. The BMA is monitoring the water level and distributing sandbags to flood-prone communities to help reinforce flood walls.

"We have 8-9 days to prepare. The water from the Yom River will flow to Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat and Bangkok because there is no reservoir to block the flow," he said.

"Bangkok will see more rain and run-off from the North in September and October. When water levels in the city's canals rise, water will be pumped out," he said.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra took to X to express her concerns about the floods, saying as she has yet to assume full authority, Mr Phumtham will lead the government's flood response and planning.

The ONWR has issued a warning for possible flash floods and landslides in 35 provinces until Aug 30 due to heavy rains, while the Meteorological Department urged those living in the North and Northeast to be cautious of heavy to very heavy rain from Aug 21 to 27.

According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, seven provinces have been hit by floods, with 12,777 households affected as of yesterday, namely Chiang Rai, Phayao, Lampang, Nan, Phrae, Phetchabun and Udon Thani.