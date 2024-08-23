Landslides kill 10 in Phuket

Two Russians, six Myanmar nationals and two Thais confirmed dead at worst-hit site in Karon

A landslide caused by heavy rain struck the Kata area in Phuket on Friday morning. (Photo: Phuket Info Center Facebook)

PHUKET - Landslides across Phuket due to heavy rain have killed at least 10 people, including eight foreigners, and damaged more than 50 houses, authorities said on Friday.

Heavy downpours in several areas across the island province from 1am on Friday led to flash floods and landslides, said an official with the provincial office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

The worst affected areas were in tambons Chalong and Karon in Muang district, impacting about 250 households, the source said.

A major landslide hit Soi Patak 2 in tambon Karon, burying several properties, including a villa and a migrant workers’ campsite, said the official, who asked not to be named.

So far, 10 bodies have been found: a Russian couple, six Myanmar workers and two Thais, the official said.

About 50 homes were damaged, including properties crushed by large rocks and trees, and about a dozen people were injured at the site.

Srattha Thongkam, deputy governor of Phuket, said a command centre and evacuation site had been established behind Wat Kata nearby. So far, five households comprising 25 people have been evacuated, he added.

Rescue teams were searching four other locations where people were believed to be trapped under the mud, said Mr Srattha.

Steady light rain was continuing to fall on Friday evening but flooding in residential areas and roads had mostly receded, officials said. However, villages 1–4 in Karon subdistrict, villages 1–2 in Rawai and villages 8–10 in Chalong have been declared disaster zones.

Traisuree Taisaranakul, a government spokeswoman, stressed the importance of providing accurate information on weather conditions, tourist spots and areas at risk from heavy rain, floods or landslides. Tourists are advised to avoid high-risk areas, and safety guidelines have been provided, she said.