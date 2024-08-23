1.2 million fake goods destroyed

Caretaker commerce minister Phumtham Wechayachai takes the wheel to crush fake products worth 1.2 million baht at the Army Air Defence Command base in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo: Department of Intellectual Property)

Thai authorities on Friday destroyed 1.2 million items of fake goods, demonstrating the government’s determination to crack down on intellectual property (IP) infringement, said Phumtham Wechayachai, the acting commerce minister.

Mr Phumtham presided over the destruction of the items at the Army Air Defence Command base in Don Muang district of Bangkok, joined by senior ministry officials as well as ambassadors of several nations and representatives of international organisations.

“We pay attention to preventing intellectual property infringement,” he said.

The destroyed items were worth over 325 million baht.

Mr Phumtham said the government was striving to protect intellectual property, adding that private and public agencies are working together to crack down on goods that violate IP rights.

Under an agreement with the World Trade Organization, he said, the government is required to destroy infringing products using appropriate methods to ensure investors, entrepreneurs and IP owners that the products will not be returned to the market.

Mr Phumtham said the counterfeit products destroyed included clothes, watches, bags, electronic devices, auto parts, medicine, cosmetic products, food and drinks.

The items came from seizures made this year by the police, the Customs Department and the Department of Special Investigation.