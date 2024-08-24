Probe begins into plane crash that killed 9

Rescue workers search the wreckage of a small aircraft a day after it crashed, with five tourists from China and four Thais, including the two pilots, all presumed dead, in Bang Pakong, Chachoengsao province on Friday. (Photo: Reuters)

The government will work with aviation experts to find the cause of the small plane crash in Chachoengsao's mangrove forest on Thursday. All nine people on board died, including five Chinese nationals, authorities said.

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told the media after visiting the crash site yesterday that about 40% of the wreckage had been recovered.

Once all the pieces are collected, they will be reassembled for experts to examine, he said, adding that specialists from the aircraft manufacturer would also be involved.

Mr Anutin said witnesses would be questioned for the analysis since the small aircraft had no black box.

He said the small propeller aircraft, made in the United States, was permitted to fly at an altitude of 5,000 feet (1.5 kilometres). If an emergency occurred, pilots of the service -- most of them veterans -- were trained to attempt to land by gliding.

Mr Anutin, a pilot himself, questioned why the plane did not glide down but instead plummeted to the ground.

He said witnesses reported hearing the engine from the plane before the crash, indicating it was still running at the time. The investigation will focus on finding out which component caused the problem, he said. He expressed confidence that the airline company had maintained the aircraft according to all the proper regulations, adding that the official cause would be determined later.

According to Office of Police Forensic Science Region 2 commander Pol Maj Gen Chatchai Nanthamongkol, nine bodies have been found and their identities were being verified.

According to the flight tracking site FL360aero, the Thai Flying Service Cessna Caravan C208 (HS-SKR) with nine people onboard left Suvarnabhumi Airport at 2.46pm, bound for Ko Mai Chee Airport in Trat province. It reportedly lost contact with the Suvarnabhumi control tower at around 3pm.

The crash occurred at 3.18pm in a mangrove forest area behind Wat Khao Din in Bang Pakong district of Chacheongsao province.

Rescuers used backhoe trucks to clear away mud from around the crash site and found several body parts.

Chacheongsao governor Chonlatee Yangtrong said that all nine people onboard were believed to have been killed.

The Chinese passengers were identified as Zhang Jingjing, 12, Zhang Jing, 43, Tang Yu, 42, Yin Jinfeng, 45, and Yin Hang, 13.

Two Thai flight attendants were named Napak Jirasiri, 35, and Siriyupa Arunatid, 26. The pilot was identified as Flt Lt Anucha Dechapirakchon, 61, and the co-pilot as Pornsak Totab, 30.