BMA must pay B672m in lease fees

Shoppers visit Chatuchak Market in Bangkok. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

The State Railway Workers' Union of Thailand is demanding that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) pay a debt of 672 million baht arising from overdue leasing fees at Chatuchak Market from 2018 to 2022.

Sarawut Saranwong, the union's chairman, told the media on Friday the union filed a petition with Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Thursday regarding the unpaid fees for using State Railway of Thailand (SRT) land for Chatuchak Market.

Mr Sarawut said the union is following up on the matter after the cabinet resolved in 2018 that the BMA could continue to manage the market until 2028. However, it must pay about 169 million baht in annual leasing fees to the SRT, and the lease is to be reviewed every three years. The cabinet also determined that a contract must be signed. The BMA has refused to do so, claiming details have not yet been discussed, Mr Sarawut said.

He added that the SRT has sent the draft contract to the Office of the Attorney General for review. However, the BMA still failed to sign it. The SRT then filed a civil lawsuit.

In June 2022, the Civil Court ruled that the BMA must pay overdue land use fees from Dec 1, 2018, to June 27, 2022, of about 672 million baht, through monthly instalments of approximately 14 million baht, starting from July 1, 2022 until the contract is signed. Mr Sarawut is therefore urging the BMA to pay the fees and withdraw its appeal.

"If the issue remains unresolved, the SRT might have to repossess the land and manage the land itself," Mr Sarawut said.

Torsak Chotimongkol, chief adviser to the Bangkok governor, said the BMA has been ready to negotiate and submitted proposals, such as debt restructuring and a rental fee reduction, to find a solution. It depends on how the SRT takes the offers, he said, adding the BMA would not withdraw the appeal but would follow the legal process.