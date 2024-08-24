Teen shot dead over online chats

Police cordon off the fatal shooting scene on a road in Sa Bot district of Lop Buri on Friday night. (Photo: Boontaen Ngamlerd Facebook)

LOB BURI - A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in a fit of jealousy prompted by online chats.

The incident took place at the Nong Krathum intersection in Sa Bot district on Friday night, said Pol Lt Col Chayan Seekiang, an officer at the Sa Bot police station.

When police arrived they found the victim, identified as Suphakit, lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died before reaching hospital, police said.

The victim’s friend said they were riding a motorbike to buy food when they were attacked by two people on another motorcycle. One of them shot Suphakit who was sitting on the back, he said.

Police later tracked down the shooter and found that he was the driver of the other motorcycle and his girlfriend was the passenger.

Police said the motive for the shooting was jealousy as the deceased often chatted with the suspect’s girlfriend online. Police have detained the couple for further questioning.