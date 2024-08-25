Paetongtarn surveys flood damage on Nan visit

Mercy visit: Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and other Pheu Thai Party heavyweights wade through floodwater during a tour of Nan province, where they joined a relief distribution operation. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

More than 20,000 households in seven provinces have been affected by heavy flooding as the bodies of three people who went missing recently in the northern province of Nan were found on Saturday.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation says a total of 21,971 households have been affected by the inundation, although floodwater levels are now going down.

Of the number, 5,381 households suffered damage in Chiang Rai's 11 districts while 3,500 in Phayao were similarly struck by flooding.

Nan was the hardest hit, with a total of 10,157 households affected, while 383 households in five districts of Phrae, 1,726 households in Phetchabun's three districts, and 255 in Udon Thani's six districts, were also affected.

In Phuket's Muang district, 209 households suffered from flooding and landslides, with 13 deaths and 19 injuries.

The flooding situation in Nan province, the worst in decades, began to ease on Friday night as the level of the Nan River continued to drop.

Since Friday evening, water levels in Nan's commercial and economic area have decreased by more than 30-40 centimetres. In some areas, they have fallen by more than 1 metre. Cars and motorcycles can now travel in the Nan municipality area. Residents were surveying the damage and cleaning their shops and houses.

However, water levels remained high in some low-lying areas along the river's banks as pumps were deployed to dispel the excess.

After the water receded, the bodies of three people were found after they went missing on Wednesday. Charan Tankab, 52, was found in Thung Chang district, while Yutthaphum Sirirat, 40, and Anan Chaisalee, 59, were found in Tha Wang Pha district.

Nan was hit by heavy rain between Monday and Wednesday, triggering flash floods and mudslides in many areas. These also affected farms, fisheries and livestock. Several agencies visited flood victims and provided them with assistance and relief supplies.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra led officials on a visit to flood victims in Ban Phumin-Thalee in Nan's Muang district on Saturday.

The prime minister, along with Pheu Thai MPs, rode a boat to visit people in areas affected and provide them with food and relief supplies. The Provincial Electricity Authority of Thailand cut off electricity supplies to prevent electrical dangers during the flooding.

Ms Paetongtarn said residents were now struggling with a power shortage during the flooding.

"Residents were glad to see us. We gave them moral support. As soon as the new government officially assumes office, it will roll out urgent measures to help them as quickly as possible," she said.