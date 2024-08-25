Police to identify all plane crash victims by Monday

Rescue workers search the wreckage of a small aircraft a day after it crashed as five tourists from China and four Thais, including the two pilots, all presumed dead, in Bang Pakong, Chachoengsao province, Thailand, August 23, 2024. (Reuters photo)

The Police Forensic Science Office will on Monday complete the identification of the nine people who died when their small plane crashed in Chachoengsao province.

Typically, the data will be released after it is complete.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwpan, a commissioner of the Police Forensic Science Office, on Saturday said four Thai victims -- the pilot, co-pilot and two passengers -- had already been identified, but more work needed to be done.

Flight TFT209, operated by Thai Flying Service Company, crashed in Chachoengsao's Bang Pakong district on Thursday, about 10 minutes after taking off from Suvarnabhumi Airport. The plane was travelling to Koh Mai Si in Trat province.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong said victim identification was over 50% complete and the rest was expected to be done on Monday.

DNA tests were being conducted on the victims' remains at the Police General Hospital's Institute of Forensic Medicine, he said.

He said his agency was trying to contact the families of five other victims, who were Chinese, to confirm their identities.

He said the agency had a list of the passengers onboard the plane, but it was struggling to identify the victims as many of the remains were badly damaged.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) on Saturday said it had contacted Thai Flying Service Co Ltd to ask about its plan to compensate the families of the victims.

The company is holding discussions with insurance companies about the compensation. According to news media reports, insurance covers the flight's passengers, pilots, their belongings and third parties. The policy will expire on March 31 next year.

The CAAT said it sent its officers to monitor the investigation into finding the cause of the crash.

Also, Pisit Prasertsri, the chief executive at Khao Din tambon administrative organisation in Chachoengsao, said rescue operations ended Friday as rescuers struggled amid terrain difficulties.