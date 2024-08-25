Prominent virologist says mpox jabs only needed for at-risk groups

Mpox vaccines are necessary only for at-risk groups, not the general population, as the disease is less contagious than Covid-19, according to a prominent virologist.

Dr Yong Poovorawan of Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Medicine posted Facebook on Saturday that vaccination against the disease -- which the World Health Organisation declared on Aug 14 now constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) due to the increase in cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its expansion to neighbouring countries -- is unnecessary for those who are not in high-risk groups.

The high-risk groups include homosexual men, individuals engaging in casual sex, and those who have travelled to countries where the disease is prevalent. He noted that mpox does not spread as easily as Covid-19. It is usually only transmitted through physical or sexual contact and the sharing of a bed, for example.

Additionally, he said the disease is less severe than Covid-19 during the initial stages of infection. Adults and the elderly who were vaccinated against smallpox (typically those born before 1980) are already partially immune to mpox, Dr Yong added.

The currently available mpox vaccine is expensive but can be reduced by splitting one dose between up to five people, with each receiving an intramuscular injection.

Dr Opass Putcharoen, acting deputy director of the Thai Red Cross Aids Research Centre (Anonymous Clinic), said the research centre administered 400 doses of the mpox vaccine to people between March 1 and Aug 22. More people are actively registering for vaccinations. He agreed with Dr Yong, saying not everyone needs the mpox vaccine. However, those in risk groups should receive two doses of the vaccine, with the second dose administered 28 days after the first.

As for those who received the smallpox vaccine, he said they do not need the mpox vaccine unless they have been in close contact with a patient. In that case, they would be advised to receive one dose to boost their immunity. Dr Opass said people can receive one dose of the mpox vaccine via a subcutaneous injection for 8,500 baht or via an intramuscular injection for 2,200 baht.