Under-construction train tunnel in NE Thailand collapses, trapping 3

Rescue workers are seen at the site where a railway tunnel partially collapsed during construction in Pak Chon district, Nakhon Ratchasima, late Saturday night. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Rescue workers were trying to reach three people trapped inside a high-speed railway tunnel that collapsed in Pak Chong district during construction last night.

The tunnel collapsed in tambon Chan Thuek at 11.30pm on Saturday while two workers were operating backhoes to dig the tunnel. A foreman who had just arrived in a car was the third person trapped in the tunnel. There was no rain at the time of the collapse.

The collapse location was about 600 metres from the entrance of the tunnel. Rescue workers were using excavators to reach the collapse site.

The government is building a 251 kilometre-long section of the Sino-Thai high-speed rail link between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima. The section is expected to be completed in 2028.