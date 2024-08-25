Landslide-hit Phuket enters rehab stage after 13 bodies found

Officials wade through mud in a landslide area in Muang district of Thailand's Phuket province on Saturday. (Photo: Achadthaya Cheunniran)

PHUKET: Authorities in the southern tourist island started rehabilitation in landslide-hit areas in Muang district after the bodies of all 13 missing victims were found.

Phuket governor Sophon Suwannarat stopped the search for victims amid mud on Saturday afternoon after the bodies of the last three missing people were found and the death toll totalled 13. All were workers or visitors from outside Phuket.

The landslide hit three sub-districts (tambon) in Muang district of Phuket: tambon Chalong, tambon Karon and tambon Rawai. The disaster affected 209 families in nine villages. Apart from the dead, the disaster also injured 19 others, three of whom remained at hospital on Sunday.

Of the 13 dead victims, nine were Myanmar workers – four men and five women. The four other victims were a Russian couple and two Thai women from Surat Thani and Sakon Nakhon provinces.

Sophon Thongsai, Phuket disaster prevention and mitigation chief, said the repair of public utilities and houses started on Sunday so that evacuees could return to their residences as soon as possible.

Workers expected to restore traffic lanes and remove all toppled power poles by Sunday night.

Danger remains

Officials were also raising donations including food, drinking water, clothes and money to help victims. Officials did not emphasise the necessity for cash donations but asked for items that victims could use right away, he said.

Wat Kata continued to function as a shelter for 20 victims who were rendered homeless by the landslide.

While repair and rehabilitation was taking place, officials concerned were prepared for the possibility of more landslides because rains continued in Phuket, Mr Sophon said.

VAdm Suchart Thampitakwet, commander of the Third Fleet, said His Majesty the King ordered the fleet to prepare meals for victims and officials on duty at the disaster areas from Saturday.

Pol Col Khundet na Nongkhai, chief of Karon police station, said 12 bodies had been identified and the other one was believed to be that of a Myanmar national.

The station chief also said that police were interrogating people to find the cause of the landslide.

Heavy downpours hit Phuket from late Thursday night. The landslide started at the end of Soi Patak 2 Road behind Wat Kata at about 5am on Friday. It hit a resort hotel, houses and workers’ living quarters.