Moonshine methanol hospitalises 20, kills 1 in Bangkok

Health professionals observe the treatment of victims at Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital in Kannayao district, Bangkok, on Saturday. (Photo: Department of Medical Services)

Authorities shut down 18 moonshine shops in six districts after one man died and 20 more were hospitalised due to methanol intoxication in Min Buri district on Saturday night.

Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital in Bangkok’s Kannayao district on Sunday reported that a total of 21 patients became sick after drinking the illegal brew containing methanol.

Department of Medical Services (DMS) director-general Dr Amporn Benjaponpitak said the patients are receiving treatment for dizziness, stomach ache, vomiting, impaired vision and seizures.

She said patients usually show symptoms between 16 and 24 hours after drinking moonshine of this type. She added that all those affected were men aged between 30 and 40 years old, apart from one 69-year-old man.

Thirteen are being treated at Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital, five went to Navamin 9 Hospital, one each to Rajavithi Hospital and Kasemrad Ramkhamhaeng Hospital, and one died at Synphaet Serirak Hospital.

It was reported that they had suffered cardiac arrest, with six of them having been revived via CPR.

40% proof liquor

Dr Amporn said some patients might have to receive kidney dialysis for the rest of their lives if their kidneys cannot be revived, while seven suffer severe visual impairment.

The authorities found the shops that sold moonshine to the patients were concentrated in Min Buri and Khlong Sam Wa districts, especially in Soi Hathai Rat 33.

Payung Boonsomsuwan, director of the Excise Department's Office of Prevention and Suppression, said liquor samples sold at three stalls in the districts were collected for examination and found to contain methanol.

The authority inspected a factory in Saphan Sung district and found that it was a production site that mixed methanol with water to create 40% proof liquor.

It sold the drink to 18 stalls in six districts, including Min Buri, Khlong Sam Wa, Lat Krabang, Prawet, Khan Na Yao and Nong Chok.

The department has ordered the closure of the 18 shops.

Meanwhile, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin warned people to avoid illegal homebrews and drinks without an excise stamp.