Air force to name fighter jet pick this week

A Gripen E fighter jet being considered as replacements for ageing F16 in the air force squadron. SAAB

The Royal Thai Air Force will officially announce which fighter jet model it will purchase to refresh its ageing fleet by the end of the week, according to RTAF commander ACM Panpakdee Pattanakul on Monday.

The air force is currently looking at the Swedish-made Gripen E-model and the US-made F-16 Block 70 jets for its fighter jet procurement plan.

Saab AB, which makes the Gripen, and Lockheed Martin, which manufactures the F-16, have submitted their final proposals, which include an offset policy as required by the Thai government, ACM Panpakdee said.

To ensure the air force chooses the right jet for its needs, two panels have been formed to examine the proposals one last time, he said.

The conclusions of both panels will be weighed up and the air force's final decision is expected by the end of the week, he said.

However, a source close to the matter said the air force's main procurement committee will likely opt for the Gripen.

The selection committee had previously said it preferred the Gripen over the F-16. In July, the air force revealed that it was considering purchasing the Swedish jets, citing the result of a study by the air force's procurement committee that found the Gripen jets to be most suited to the air force's needs.

As part of its offset policy, the Swedish jet maker is offering the air force access to its tactical data link, which the air force wants to use in the future, said the source, adding the air force already has come up with a plan to further develop its own version of the technology, called Link T.

Sweden is also offering to upgrade the air force's 340 AEW air security surveillance radar system free of charge, the source added, noting it would normally cost about five billion baht.

The air force is optimistic that the new cabinet will approve its choice.