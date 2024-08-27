Signs of life as tunnel rescuers near trapped men

A worker approaches the rescue tube being driven through the collapsed section of the high-speed railway tunnel under construction in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday night. (Photo: Public Relations Department)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA - A rescue tube being driven through the rubble in a collapsed under-construction railway tunnel is believed to have hit one of the three trapped workers' vehicles and rescuers hoped they could reach the men on Tuesday.

Pak Chong district chief Kanatchon Sricharoen said a scanner and a sniffer dog had detected signs of human life on Monday evening, lifting rescuers' hopes.

Later on Monday night rescuers detected vital signs from one source, but not from the two other locations. They were racing against time to clear a way through the collapsed section and reach the victims.

The collapsed section starts about 1.6 kilometres from the tunnel entrance, which is near Khlong Khanan Chit train station in Pak Chong district. The three workers were believed trapped about 600 metres farther inside the tunnel.

The provincial public relations office said on Tuesday morning that the rescue tube, 1.2 metres in diameter, hit what was believed to be a vehicle about 11.30pm on Monday.

Two additional tubes, each about 40 millimetres in diameter, were being inserted though the larger tube to increase air supply inside the tunnel.

Rescuers are also reinforcing the tunnel's concrete walls, to ensure there is not another cave in, as rescue workers reported that soil and rocks kept falling inside the tunnel.

The collapsed tunnel is part of the Sino-Thai high-speed railway being built between Bangkok and Nong Khai province, which borders Laos.

A Chinese backhoe driver, a Chinese foreman and a Myanmar truck driver were trapped inside when a section of the planned 8-kilometre tunnel collapsed during construction in tambon Chan Thuek on Saturday night. There were three vehicles in the tunnel - a backhoe, a truck and a car.

The rescue operation started soon after.