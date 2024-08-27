Deadly moonshine liquor claims fourth victim

Listen to this article

Police display confiscated illegal liquor seized from stalls in Bangkok. (File photo)

Another person has died after drinking deadly moonshine methanol in Bangkok over the weekend, raising the death toll to four.

Thirty-three people were hospitalised after drinking the illegal rotgut, which they bought from street liquor stalls in Bangkok.

Three died earlier from the effects of methanol intoxication, and a fourth died on Tuesday, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said.

Fifteen of the patients were put on respirators, 22 cases required kidney dialysis and 21 had blurred vision, he said. Fortunately, there were no reports of permanent blindness.

One patient was in a serious condition and the case was worrying, Mr Somsak said. Eight had been treated and discharged from hospital.

The youngest patient was aged 22 years and the oldest 69, according to the Department of Health Services.

The Department of Medical Services on Tuesday advised people who drank moonshine liquor they think may have been adulterated with methanol, or bought it from stalls which sold moonshine methanol, to immediately go to a hospital.

On Tuesday morning, two patients were admitted to Nopparat Hospital with respiratory problems, the department said.

Both patients admitted having consumed the illegal brew for three days. They began panting, suffering from a shortness of breath, about 6am on Tuesday.

They had been reluctant to go to a hospital earlier, worried they would be arrested, the department said.