Rescuers just a metre from trapped tunnel victim

Rescuers dig through the collapsed section of the railway tunnel, progressing slowly towards the three trapped workers, in Nakhon Ratchasima on Tuesday. (Photo: Public Relations Department)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Rescuers digging through the rubble in the collapsed train tunnel were about one metre way from one of the three trapped workers, the provincial governor said on Wednesday morning.

Chaiwat Chuenkosum said they were moving very carefully towards the three victims, whose vital signs were still being detected by scanners.

Soil and rocks continued to fall in the under-construction tunnel and the safety of both rescuers and victims was of concern. The rescue tunnel had to be shored up with reinforcing supports as they progressed.

"Soil is the main obstacle to the rescue mission," he said.

Falling earth had opened overhead holes and sunlight reached rescuers on Wednesday morning, the governor said.

Officials and rescuers remained optimistic as every scan detected the vital signs of all three trapped men, he said.

“We hope that the vehicles [trapped in the collapsed tunnel] provide a space that protects the three men. Workers in such places receive training in how to survive in the event of a collapse,” governor Chaiwat said.

A scan showed that rescuers were about 1.2 metres away from one victim. Another was about four metres away and the third eight metres, he said.

Two of the trapped workers are Chinese, a construction supervisor and a backhoe driver. The other is a Myanmar truck driver.

They have been trapped since the tunnel collapsed on Saturday night. The tunnel is part of the Sino-Thai high-speed railway being built between Bangkok and Nong Khai province, which borders Laos.

The collapse starts about 1.5 kilometres from the entrance of the tunnel, which is near the Khlong Khanan Chit train station in tambon Chan Thuek of Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima.