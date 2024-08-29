Pheu Thai opens door to Dems

The Pheu Thai Party officially invited the Democrat Party to join the new coalition government on Wednesday, putting their long-standing rivalry behind them.

Pheu Thai secretary-general Sorawong Thienthong handed an invitation to Democrat secretary-general Det-it Khaothong, formally asking the party to join the new government at the parliament. MPs from both parties were also present.

The invitation, seen by the media, reads: "The Pheu Thai Party, as the leader in the formation of the government, believes the Democrats have the capabilities, knowledge and ideologies to work with Pheu Thai. So, we would like to invite the Democrat Party to join the government and work together in running the country for the benefit of the people."

Asked about the allocation of cabinet posts to the Democrats, Mr Sorawong said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will decide on the matter. Some reports suggested Democrat leader Chalermchai Sri-on is slated to become the natural resources and environment minister and secretary-general Det-it Khaothong to serve as deputy public health minister.

Mr Det-it on Wednesday thanked Pheu Thai for having trust in the Democrat Party and giving it an opportunity to work for the country.

He said the party's executive board and MPs will meet on Thursday to endorse the bid to join the new government.

Asked if the alliance with Pheu Thai will upset Democrat supporters, particularly in the South, which is its traditional stronghold, Mr Det-it said: "The Democrat Party has no conflict with anyone. We only have love, understanding and forgiveness."

He also brushed aside criticism from Chuan Leekpai, a Democrat list MP and former leader, who has opposed the party becoming Pheu Thai's ally. "When a party resolution is reached everyone must comply," Mr Det-it said.

Conflict between the Democrat and Pheu Thai parties reached an intense point back in 2010 when the government of Abhisit Vejjaiva, who was the Democrat leader, ordered police retake the site occupied by red-shirt protesters supported by Pheu Thai at the Ratchaprasong intersection. The clash resulted in at least 85 fatalities, mostly involving protesters.

Mr Chuan said on Wednesday he will reiterate his position against the party joining the Pheu Thai-led government at today's meeting of party executives and MPs, though he will respect the party's resolution.

"Many Democrat members are still okay. Only some people have used their positions within the party to pursue their own benefits," Mr Chuan said.

Tida Tawornseth, a former co-leader of the red-shirt United Democracy against Dictatorship, also slammed Pheu Thai for kissing and making up with the Democrats. Pheu Thai wants to attain power regardless of the means, she said.

Palang Pracharath Party purge

Also on Wednesay, the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) slammed the ruling Pheu Thai Party's decision to boot it out of the government, saying it was unjustifiable and that the PPRP had been betrayed.

After weeks of uncertainty, Pheu Thai confirmed on Tuesday that the party had resolved, with the support of its MPs, to exclude PPRP from the cabinet line-up.

Samat Jenchaijitwanich, an outspoken PPRP member and former vice minister for justice, on Wednesday rejected the reasons cited by Pheu Thai.

Mr Sorawong said on Tuesday that Pheu Thai MPs felt uncomfortable working with the PPRP in the government.

Directing their criticism at PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon, the MPs said at a party meeting that Gen Prawit did not value Pheu Thai, judging from his absence from parliamentary sessions to vote for Srettha Thavisin to be prime minister a year ago and for Ms Paetongtarn to be Mr Srettha's replacement at a parliamentary meeting last week.

Mr Srettha was dismissed as prime minister by the Constitutional Court for appointing an ex-convict, Pichit Chuenban, to the post of PM's Office minister.

Pheu Thai also suggested Gen Prawit was behind the move by 40 former coup-appointed senators to lodge a petition against Mr Srettha with the court.

The PPRP is split into two camps, one controlled by Gen Prawit and the other by party secretary-general Capt Thamanat Prompow who is also caretaker agriculture minister.

Capt Thamanat said he has severed ties with a figure he highly respected in the party, a reference to Gen Prawit. But he maintained he and his group would remain in the party unless they were expelled. In that case they would be free to defect to another party with their MP status intact.

When Pheu Thai announced it was axing the PPRP, it was apparently referring to the Prawit faction. The ruling party was inclined to keep the Thamanat faction in cabinet or name individuals linked to the group as cabinet ministers.

A speculated list of cabinet ministers includes Akara Prompow, who is Capt Thamanat's younger brother, and Kla Dharma Party leader Narumon Pinyosinwat as well as Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, who is now caretaker deputy agriculture minister.

It is reported Mr Akara is being offered a cabinet post in Pheu Thai's quota while Ms Narumon and Mr Atthakorn are closely tied to Capt Thamanat. Capt Thamanat also has known former premier Thaksin Shinawatra, who is held in high esteem by Pheu Thai, for a long time.

Mr Samat yestereday said the PPRP has been cooperative with Pheu Thai. At the Aug 16 parliamentary election of Ms Paetongtarn as prime minister, no parties, including the PPRP, competed for the top post. All 39 PPRP MPs voted for her. Gen Prawit was absent because he was hosting a party for the Thai Olympic athletes who returned from Paris.

On the subject of Mr Srettha's dismissal via a petition by the 40 former senators, Mr Samat said it was easy to accuse Gen Prawit of being a string puller.

However, a certain party acted in a far less friendly manner by abstaining from voting for Ms Paetongtarn to be premier, he said, referring to the Democrats. Yet that party is being included in the cabinet.