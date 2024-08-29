India-Thai chamber celebrates milestone

Sushil Kumar Dhanuka (6th from left), president of the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce ( ITCC), on Tuesday night greets dignitaries at the 80th anniversary of the ITCC at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park Hotel during a group photo session. Attending are Nagesh Singh (7th from left), Indian Ambassador to Thailand; Srettha Thavisin (8th from left), former prime minister; Wan Muhamad Noor Matha (5th from left), House President; Anutin Charnvirakul (5th from right), caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister and Chadchart Sittipunt (4th from right), Bangkok governor. Photo: VARUTH HIRUNYATHEB

The importance of economic relations between India and Thailand was highlighted at an event on Tuesday marking the 80th anniversary of the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce (ITCC).

In collaboration with the Indian embassy, the ITCC event bestowed its "Lifetime Achievement Award" on Aloke Lohia, the founder and group CEO of Indorama Ventures Plc.

The award was given to Mr Lohia for his contributions to Thailand's economic growth and employment, both personally as a prominent Indian investor and resident and through Indorama Ventures, one of Thailand's multinational SET-listed companies.

Mr Lohia arrived in Thailand in 1987 and transformed his family business into a top-30 global chemicals leader. During that time, he supported the ITCC and took leadership in the India-Thailand collaboration efforts.

Established in 1944, the ITCC promotes and enhances trade relations between India and Thailand. Registered with the Thai and Indian governments, the chamber is a vital focal point for businesses from both countries to connect, collaborate, and grow. As part of that, the chamber aims to help facilitate Indian entrepreneurs doing business in Thailand and vice-versa.

At Tuesday's event, India's ambassador to Thailand, Nagesh Singh, emphasised the economic relations between India and Thailand, praising the ITCC as one of Thailand's oldest foreign trade chambers that is a crucial platform for fostering trade and investment ties between the two nations.

He noted the chamber's contributions are vital in a globalised and interconnected world and serve as catalysts for more comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnerships.

The ambassador addressed the state of bilateral trade, pointing out that despite Thailand being the second-largest economy in Asean, it ranks as India's fifth-largest trading partner in the region.

Bilateral trade between the two countries stood at US$15.1 billion (513.6 billion baht) in 2023, down from $17.7 billion in 2022, signalling the need for enhanced efforts to bridge gaps in understanding and perception.

Mr Singh pointed out what he called the "twin deficits" of information and perception as obstacles to realising the full potential of India-Thailand relations.

He shared his observation that, despite the geographic and cultural proximity between the two countries, there remains a lack of understanding about each other's economic landscapes and opportunities. He encouraged Indian and Thai businesses to help bridge these gaps.

In a detailed overview of India's economic progress, the ambassador described the country's development as the "greatest experiment in human history".

He highlighted India's achievements over the past few decades, including the reduction of poverty, the strengthening of democratic institutions, and the rapid expansion of the economy.

India is now the world's most populous country, with over 1.4 billion people, a significant portion of whom are young and part of a dynamic workforce.

"India today is the fifth-largest economy in the world, with a GDP of around US$4 trillion," the ambassador noted, citing projections that India will become the third-largest economy globally by 2027.

He also shared that India accounted for 17% of global GDP growth in the previous year, representing a huge contribution to the global economy.

"We are expected to account for a fifth of total global economic growth during this decade," he said, thus positioning India as a key player in the international economic landscape.

"The world is doing more and more business with India. It is imperative that our neighbour and dear friend Thailand does the same," said the ambassador,.

He underscored the point that closer economic ties would be mutually beneficial, creating a "win-win prospect" for both countries.