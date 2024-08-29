Eight arraigned in Red Bull heir hit-and-run case

Court grants bail to defendants, who are scheduled to file their pleas on Sept 10

Former national police chief Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmoung leaves the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases after the arraignment on the Red Bull heir hit-and-run case on Thursday. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Former national police chief Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmoung, former deputy attorney-general Nate Naksuk and six other people were arraigned by public prosecutors on Thursday in the Red Bull heir hit-and-run case.

Prosecutor Suvej Chompong arraigned them at the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases. The accused face multiple charges, the most serious being dereliction of duty.

Mr Suvej represented the Office of the Attorney-General in taking the case to court by submitting the 19-year statement of accusations.

The charges stem from a request by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, which accused the defendants of mishandling the investigation.

A key allegation is the change of the speed of the Ferrari driven by Vorayuth Yoovidhya, which led to the dismissal of his arraignment for reckless driving resulting in fatalities.

This reckless driving charge will expire in 2027, while other charges against him have been dropped.

The court granted bail to the eight defendants but prohibited them from leaving the country. They are scheduled to file their pleas on Sept 10.

Mr Vorayuth, son of Red Bull energy drink tycoon Chalerm Yoovidhya, has been a fugitive since Sept 3, 2012, when his sportscar fatally struck Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert of Thong Lor police station. It is reported that his whereabouts include London.

Key suspects in the case are:

Pol Gen Somyot, then police chief

Pol Maj gen Thawatchai Mekprasertsuk, then forensic police

Pol Col Viradol Thapthimdee, then Thong Lor police chief

Nate, then deputy attorney-general

Saiprasit Koetniyom, then an automotive safety and assessment expert at King Mongkut Institute of Technology (Bangkok North campus)

During the arraignment, Pol Gen Somyot expressed concern and unease about having to prove his innocence in court. He refused to comment on the fresh move by prosecutors, saying the issue was already in the hands of the judges.

Mr Suvej said public prosecutors would not oppose their bail requests if the defendants sought temporary release.