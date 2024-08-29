New Zealander falls to death from Pattaya hotel

Rescuers arrive at the scene where a man falls from a balcony of a hotel room in Pattaya on Thursday. (Photo: We Love Pattaya Facebook page)

A man from New Zealand fell to his death from a luxury hotel in Pattaya, Chon Buri, on Thursday morning.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan foundation was alerted about the incident at a hotel in tambon Nong Phrue, Bang Lamung district, around 6am.

Police and rescuers arrived at the scene and found the body of Akuhata Edward Robert Hammind, aged 36.

According to police, no signs of a physical assault were found.

Hotel staff who witnessed the incident reported that the man appeared to be hallucinating, allegedly due to drug use, and was repeatedly shouting "Help me" to a crowd of onlookers.

The staff tried to calm him and offer assistance before he suddenly jumped from a seventh-floor balcony of his room, falling onto electric wiring pipes of a nearby hotel.

A video showing the man standing on the balcony before jumping was submitted to police as evidence by witnesses.

His body was sent to forensic police for investigation, said Pol Lt Chanan Kesornbua of Pattaya city police station.

The New Zealander follows a series of similar incidents in Pattaya, including a Thai man who fell from a hotel on June 1, a Russian man from a condominium on June 3, an American man from a hotel on June 4, and a German man from a hotel on June 6.