Dept irked by brain drain

Thicha: Expert forced to resign

The Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection (DJOP) is considering whether to extend the contract of Thicha Nanakorn, a long-serving juvenile justice expert, as the department's budget for hiring experts will be trimmed.

According to a document released on Thursday by the DJOP, the agency has a policy of reducing the number of its staff, especially specialists and experts, for the 2025-2028 fiscal years.

This resulted in the resignation of Ms Thicha, who served as director of the Baan Kanchanapisek Vocational Juvenile Training Centre for Boys for 20 years.

DJOP director-general Pol Lt Gen Prawut Wongsrinil said the department is assessing her performance to decide whether to extend her contract.

He said the DJOP could appoint one of its executives to take over her position, but clarified that such a person must be of director level.

Ms Thicha previously announced her resignation via a Facebook post last Saturday. "Instead of feeling shocked, I find it hilarious that I have to end this role after having it for 20 years," she said.

Ms Thicha has been the one and only director of Baan Kanchanapisek since it was founded 20 years ago. She has been involved in several political cases, including those related to the Section 112 lese majeste law.