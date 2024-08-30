ACT probes Koh Rap title deeds amid stunted 'park'

SURAT THANI: Police officers from the Anti-Corruption Division (ACD) of the Central Investigation Bureau have been probing the issuance of 33 title deeds covering a total of 400 rai on Koh Rap in this southern province despite preparations to have it declared a national park area.

The police, along with officers from several agencies, inspected land ownership documents from restaurants, hotels, and tourism business operators on the island on Wednesday to determine whether their title deeds were valid.

Some business owners presented lease contracts for a temple that allowed them to rent the land for three years at a monthly fee of 2,000 baht. Those contracts can also be renewed.

Pol Col Somsak Niamlek, acting chief of Crime Suppression Division 5, said the probe was launched as Koh Rap is in an area preparing to be declared as Hat Khanom-Mu Koh Thale Tai National Park. In recent years, title deeds were issued for 33 plots on the island, covering more than 400 rai. The investigation is being conducted to verify facts, he said.

"To find out whether the issuance of the title deeds was legal or not, we must have all the evidence, including land ownership documents or Sor Kor 1, and land occupation papers or Nor Sor 3. We will also use aerial photographs from each year, going back to 1955 until the date each title deed was issued," he said.

Koh Rab is located off Koh Samui in Surat Thani, about eight kilometres from the mainland of Khanom district in Nakhon Si Thammarat. It is due to be part of Hat Khanom-Mu Koh Thale Tai National Park in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

On Aug 6, Permsak Kongkaew, director of Nakhon Si Thammarat's Conservation Area Management Office 5, said his staff was looking into the matter. If any title deeds were issued incorrectly, the land would be seized, the deeds revoked, and the violators charged, he said.

Wimolmat Nuiphakdee, head of Hat Khanom-Mu Koh Thale Tai National Park, said 34 years have passed, but the area has still not been officially designated as part of the national park. At its launch, the park covered 197,614 rai.

"Over 34 years, 71,797 rai of the prepared land has been lost due to overlapping [contested] areas," she said.

"We will work extremely hard to find a way to protect the remaining land, even if it is a difficult and challenging task to handle."