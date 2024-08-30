New Zealand man falls to his death

A man from New Zealand fell to his death from a luxury hotel in Pattaya, Chon Buri, yesterday.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan foundation was alerted to the incident at a hotel in tambon Nong Phrue, Bang Lamung district, around 6am.

Police and rescuers arrived at the scene and found the body of Akuhata Edward Robert Hammind, aged 36.

Hotel staff who witnessed the incident reported that the man appeared to be hallucinating, allegedly due to drug use, and was repeatedly shouting "Help me" to a crowd of onlookers.

The staff tried to calm him and offer assistance before he suddenly jumped from his room's seventh-floor balcony, falling onto the electric wiring pipes of a nearby hotel.

A video showing the man standing on the balcony before jumping was submitted to police as evidence by witnesses.

His body was sent to forensic police for investigation, said Pol Lt Chanan Kesornbua of Pattaya city police station.

The death was the latest in a series of similar incidents in Pattaya, including a Thai man who fell from a hotel on June 1, a Russian man from a condo on June 3, an American man from a hotel on June 4, and a German man from a hotel on June 6.