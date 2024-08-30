Urban planning for an ageing society

While smart cities are seen as providing some of the solutions to the problems thrown up by an ageing society in Thailand, the needs of the elderly should in fact be put at the heart of smart city construction, according to academics from Chulalongkorn University.

The school's faculty of architecture teamed up with the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) on Wednesday to hold a signing ceremony for an MoU on "Lifelong Learning Ecosystem for Smart City Development".

The inking of the pact was followed by a speech and a seminar highlighting the needs of the elderly and how better-designed cities can accommodate them.

Thailand will be a super-aged society by 2033 and urban areas will be more densely crowded with elderly people, according to Trirat Jarutach, head of Chulalongkorn University's Center of Excellence in Universal Design.

However, this will pose problems related to their safety and the accessibility of other needed facilities, he said.

"Only 40% of hospitals have facilities that support the elderly. Some even turn to healthcare centres for support, but few of these have what these people need," he said.

"Other places like markets, parks, religious places, theatres, cultural centres and museums also lack supportive facilities," he added.

Around 5.5 million elderly people suffer from damaging falls at home each year in Thailand, resulting in about 1,000 deaths -- or three every day on average.

"So there should be systems in place to support their livelihoods and ensure their safety. Smart cities may be the answer as elderly Thai people are already getting familiar with smartphones and digital technology," Mr Trirat said.

Passakorn Prathombutr, DEPA's executive vice president, said "smart living" is the key, bundled together with a smart environment, smart governance, smart mobility, smart energy, smart economy and smart people.

"To construct a smart city, we need a clear vision. It must be data-driven, not reliant on guesswork, as well as citizen-centric."

"We also need to increase people's digital literacy against call centre scams and provide upskilling."