Last 2 workers trapped in collapsed tunnel found dead

Workers ride in a pickup truck to enter the collapsed tunnel in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, to retrieve the bodies of the two Chinese workers. (Photo: States Railway of Thailand Facebook account)

Two more bodies of workers trapped in a high-speed rail tunnel in Nakhon Ratchasima were recovered on Friday morning.

Ekkarat Sriarayanpong, chief of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) governor's office, stated that the bodies, both Chinese nationals, were found about three metres from the location where the first victim was discovered.

The victims were identified as Hu Xiangmin, a supervisor, and Tong Xinlin, a backhoe operator. They were working inside the tunnel when it collapsed on Saturday night.

Mr Ekkarat said rescue teams from the SRT, China's Hunan Sunshine and volunteer organisations are working to retrieve the bodies from the tunnel.

The discovery of the two Chinese workers comes a day after the body of another trapped worker from Myanmar was found. The collapse occurred about 1.5 kilometres from the entrance of the four-kilometre-long tunnel, near Khlong Khanan Chit train station in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima.

The tunnel is part of the Sino-Thai high-speed railway being constructed between Bangkok and Nong Khai province, which borders Laos.