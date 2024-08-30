Ex-boxer among trio arrested with 9.4m speed pills

Three drug suspects arrested in Bangkok and Nonthaburi are seen with the haul of 9.4 million speed pills seized by police. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Three members of a major drug gang, including a former boxer, have been arrested in Bangkok and Nonthaburi with more than 9 million speed pills seized.

The arrests were the result of a follow-up investigation after the apprehension of some small-time dealers earlier, deputy national police chief Kitrat Phanphet said at a briefing on Friday.

The suspects were identified as Songkran Jaisamruam, 28, a Myanmar national; Panudet Buawan-ngam, 24; and Phongchai Buapha, 30. They are charged with possession of illicit drugs with intent to sell.

Seized from them were 9.4 million speed pills, a Honda Freed, a Mercedes-Benz and five mobile phones.

The three suspects were linked to a major drug network, known as “Park Sainoi”, said Pol Gen Kitrat.

Investigators had been closely monitoring the gang and on Wednesday they learned of a plan to move a large drug shipment from the upper central provinces to Bang Bua Thong district in Nonthaburi and Don Muang in Bangkok.

Mr Songkran was arrested early Thursday at the entrance of a road leading to the Thabkaew Samakkhi community in Don Muang. The other two suspects were arrested at a house in Bang Bua Thong.

During questioning, the suspects admitted to being members of the Park Sainoi network. They told police that they were paid between 10,000 and 40,000 baht each time they moved a shipment of drugs.

Phongchai was a former boxer who used to compete in the popular Fight Club Thailand contest under the name “Got Pakkret”.

Police are extending the investigation to arrest others involved in the smuggling network.