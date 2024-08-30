Sisters busted in forgery crackdown

Fake ID cards, land title deeds and educational certificates among items seized in Phitsanulok

An accused forger demonstrates how to falsify a passport after being arrested along with her sister in Phitsanulok. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Two sisters were arrested in Phitsanulok this week during a police crackdown on a network involved in document forgery, according to a senior investigator.

Kanokwan Nonwisit, 25, and her sister Amornrat, 27, were apprehended in Muang district as part of an operation that targeted 30 locations across the country, said Pol Col Anek Taosuphap, deputy commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD).

Among the items seized from the pair were a laptop computer, a PC, a printer, a customer list, 35 fake educational certificates, two fake ID cards and four fake land title deeds.

The arrests were part of a response by the police Central Investigation Bureau to increasing complaints about people using fake official documents when contacting state agencies.

An initial investigation found advertisements for fake document services on several social media platforms. Customers were charged between 60,000 and 90,000 baht, depending on the complexity of the documents.

Pol Col Anek said customers were seeking fake documents to apply for jobs, open beauty clinics or use them in scams.

After gathering evidence, investigators identified the two suspects and obtained court warrants for their arrest on charges of document forgery for hire, he said.

The crackdown also targeted those using the forged documents, leading to the search at 30 locations across the country, said Pol Col Anek.