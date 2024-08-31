DUP/Siblings busted in forgery crackdown

Two sisters were arrested in Phitsanulok's Muang district this week during a crackdown by the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) on a network involved in document forgery, according to a senior CSD investigator.

Pol Col Anek Taosuphap, CSD's deputy commander, said the suspects, identified as Kanokwan Nonwisit, 25, and her sister, Amornrat, 27, were apprehended in the operation targeting 30 locations across the country.

Among the items seized from the suspects were a notebook computer, a PC, a printer, a book listing their alleged customers, 35 fake education certificates, two fake ID cards, and four fake land title deeds.

The arrests were part of the Central Investigation Bureau's (CIB) policy to dismantle document forgery rings following complaints about the use of fake official documents when contacting state agencies.

An initial investigation found advertisements about these services across several social media platforms. Customers were charged between 60,000 and 90,000 baht, depending on the complexity of the documents.

Pol Col Anek said customers were seeking fake documents to apply for jobs, open beauty clinics or use them in scams.

After gathering evidence, investigators identified the two suspects and obtained court warrants for their arrest on charges of document forgery for hire, he said.

The crackdown also targeted those using the forged documents, leading to the search at 30 locations across the country, said Pol Col Anek.