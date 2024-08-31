Hospital late with CCTV of Thaksin stay

CCTV footage from the Police General Hospital has not yet been given to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which is looking into whether former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra received special treatment while being hospitalised.

NACC secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol yesterday said the commission had collected a substantial amount of information.

He said that it would soon be concluded whether there was enough evidence to proceed with questioning.

Regarding the CCTV footage from the hospital's 14th floor, Mr Niwatchai said the NACC has contacted the Department of Corrections and Police General Hospital and requested the footage, but nothing has been provided.

When asked if the delay was unusual, Mr Niwatchai said the NACC might need to check whether the footage exists. And if it does, whether it is usable.

He added that the NACC also requested Thaksin's medical records and many related documents, but only some were received.

He said the law grants the NACC authority to investigate and the right to verify the reasons behind the refusal of the evidence.

Earlier on Thursday, Seri Ruam Thai Party leader Pol Gen Sereepisuth Temeeyaves announced the party's withdrawal from the Pheu Thai-led coalition government and said he held many secrets about Thaksin, including his condition while he was being treated at the hospital.

Pol Gen Sereepisuth said he was waiting for the NACC's invitation to testify.

Mr Niwatchai responded to the matter, saying officials must determine whether it was necessary to summon Pol Gen Sereepisuth for questioning.

Regarding the Human Rights Commission (NHRC) investigation results, which found that Thaksin received much better treatment than other prisoners, Mr Niwatchai said the NACC would treat such findings according to the constitution's definition of supporting evidence.

A high-level source from the NACC said the agency would need to summon officials from the Bangkok Remand Prison and the Police General Hospital to inquire about the matter, including the duties performed by the correctional officers and the medical treatment provided by the doctors.

A report showed during the treatment of Thaksin at the hospital, over 100 correctional officers and executives from the Department of Corrections were involved. They will need to testify before the NACC.