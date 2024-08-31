Cops probed over hookers

Fifteen police officers have been transferred pending investigation after four officers from a special operations unit in Ayutthaya were accused of extorting money from two women after soliciting them for sex.

Ekkapop Laungprasert, founder of the Sai Mai Tong Rot Facebook page and adviser to the interior minister, took a 27-year-old woman to file a case with Pol Col Ekkarat Aunjaroen, deputy commander of Ayutthaya Provincial Police, against four police officers for extorting money on Thursday.

According to the victim, she was contacted by a man requesting a sexual service for 1,500 baht on Monday.

After they slept together, the man asked for a refund, but she refused. The man then identified himself as a police officer and threatened to arrest her for prostitution.

The man took her, along with another woman who at the same time was providing his friend with a sexual service, to the special operations unit at the Ayutthaya Provincial Police building.

There, four officers, including the man and his friend, coerced the two women into returning the money plus an additional 20,000 baht for the police to dismiss the case.

The women negotiated them down to 5,000 baht and paid 4,000 baht in cash and the rest through an online transfer.

However, the four men demanded the women send them monthly payments and have sex with other police officers for free.

The women refused to do so and have been threatened with prostitution charges several times, one of the victims said.

The Facebook page cooperated with the Ayutthaya Provincial Police, resulting in the transfer of the 15 officers from the agency's special operations unit, which the four men belong to, to its headquarters until the investigation is concluded.