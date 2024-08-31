Men rearrested over poisoning

Two brothers who supplied methyl alcohol to a herbal moonshine (ya dong) maker in Min Buri were apprehended in Ayutthaya in a case linked to the poisoning deaths of six people.

It was the brothers' second arrest within a week.

The siblings, Surasak Insaam, 46, and Surachai Insaam, 44, were arrested in Wang Noi district's tambon Bo Ta Lo on Thursday night.

Pol Maj Gen Kiatikul Sonthinen, commander of Metropolitan Police Division 3, said it took 50 officers a half-day to locate the siblings in a forest.

Mr Surasak and Mr Surachai were previously nabbed at a house in the Saphan Sung district on Monday after a 49-year-old ya dong maker, known as "Je Poo", told police she bought supplies from them to make herbal booze.

She sold her moonshine to 18 stalls in six districts. So far, six people have died, and 43 were left sick after drinking the moonshine.

The brothers were detained at the Min Buri Criminal Court for unauthorised liquor sales and were granted bail on Tuesday.

The same court issued a second arrest warrant on Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and food adulteration that endangers people's health, which led to yesterday's arrest.

After their capture, both denied all the charges, claiming that the drink was made by mixing ethanol that contained 95% alcohol by volume (ABV) with water, with the end product containing 35% ABV and being safe to drink.

Je Poo told the investigator that the siblings, who are her husband's cousins, had contracted her a year ago to sell their moonshine. She bought the alcohol for 900 baht per 25 litres.

She said she started to receive complaints from some customers this month, and when she tested her moonshine, she had diarrhoea for three days.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said yesterday that the deadly methanol moonshine cluster in a Bangkok suburb from Aug 22-Aug 30 has resulted in 43 people getting sick and six deaths.

Regarding victims' compensation, Pawin Norkaew, an officer of the Justice Ministry's Rights and Liberties Protection Department, said that the ministry would pay up to 100,000 baht in compensation to the families of the deceased, including 20,000 baht for funeral expenses, 40,000 baht for supporting their parents, and another 40,000 baht for other damages.

For the sick, the ministry will pay hospital expenses but not more than 40,000 baht, physical and mental rehabilitation expenses not exceeding 20,000 baht, and loss of income according to the minimum wage not exceeding 14,000 baht.