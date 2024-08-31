DUP/Accused prosecutor admits to helping Red Bull scion

A former senior prosecutor said he helped Red Bull heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya in the 2012 hit-and-run case as a compassionate gesture because the driver was a friend of his niece.

Chainarong: Suspect was niece's friend

Chainarong Saengthong-aram, one of eight defendants accused of mishandling the high-profile hit-and-run case which killed a policeman, is alleged to have purposefully underreported the speed of Mr Vorayuth's Ferrari at the time of the accident from the 177kph it is estimated to have been travelling at to under the legal limit of 80kph.

The case is scheduled for trial in the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases on Sept 10 at 9.30am.

In response to the summons, Mr Chainarong said he was glad to have the opportunity to prove his innocence as various committees, including the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and the attorney general, have treated him unfairly, he added.

He said he would present evidence showing that a video clip used against him by the NACC and the attorney general had been edited.

"I will file a counter-suit, totalling seven cases, against the attorney general, including misconduct and malicious prosecution, to subject me to criminal penalties," Mr Chainarong said.

When asked if he handled Mr Vorayuth's case with integrity, he said: "The accused has the right, according to the Criminal Procedure Code, Section 134, to present facts in his favour.

Mr Chainarong said he helped Mr Vorayuth because the young man was a friend of his niece.

Mr Chainarong said that before getting involved, he checked Section 797 of the Civil and Commercial Code to see if he had the legal right to intervene in the case and found that he could do so as a person, not as a prosecutor.

"At that time, I was a prosecutor in the jurisdiction of the Criminal Court, Criminal Division 6, but [Vorayuth's] case occurred in the precinct of Thonglor Police Station, which is under the Bangkok South Criminal Court's jurisdiction."

"I am a prosecutor but also a human being. How is it wrong to help friends or relatives when the case is not within my jurisdictive responsibility?" he said.

When asked whether he received anything in return for his actions, he said: "Just a generous courtesy for being a helpful friend."

"I did not receive any money. You can check my financial records," he continued.