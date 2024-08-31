DUP/Bodies of 2 last workers discovered

The bodies of the two remaining workers trapped in a collapsed rail tunnel in Nakhon Ratchasima were recovered yesterday morning, ending a five-day search and rescue mission.

Ekkarat Sriarayanpong, head of the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) governor's office, said the bodies, both Chinese nationals, were found about three metres from where the body of the first victim was discovered.

They were identified as Hu Xiangmin, a supervisor, and Tong Xinlin, a backhoe operator. They were working inside the tunnel when it collapsed late Saturday night following a lengthy period of rain.

The discovery of the two Chinese workers came a day after the body of another trapped worker from Myanmar was found.

The collapse occurred about 1.5 kilometres from the entrance of the four-kilometre-long tunnel, near Khlong Khanan Chit station in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima.

The tunnel is part of the Sino-Thai high-speed railway being constructed between Bangkok and Nong Khai province, which borders Laos.

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul yesterday extended his condolences to the families of the victims whose bodies were sent to Maharat Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The first victim died from suffocation, according to an initial medical team report, Mr Anutin said.

He said rescuers did their best to save the three workmen but were hampered by ongoing rail construction and difficult conditions within the tunnel.

Mr Anutin thanked the Council of Engineering for its suggestions and the provincial governor and other officials for their assistance.

All concerned were deeply saddened that the lives of the workmen could not be saved, he added.

"We made our best efforts to try to rescue them. But due to the natural conditions in the tunnel and the tunnel structure, the safety of the rescue teams was also a priority," he said.

He said relevant agencies will have to draw lessons from this tragedy and take measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring and determine the best approach for the future.

According to Mr Anutin, police will now investigate what happened, and the SRT will conduct a fact-finding inquiry.

He added that the Department of Labour Welfare would ensure that the victims' families received proper compensation.

The rescue operation lasted 126 hours, during which time the team faced obstacles such as mudslides and rockslides.