15 Chinese scammers arrested in Chon Buri

Immigration police arrest 15 Chinese nationals for allegedly duping their compatriots into a fraudulent investment scheme during a raid on a rented house in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on Friday evening. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Fifteen alleged Chinese scammers have been arrested in Chon Buri province for defrauding fellow nationals in a fake investment scheme.

The arrests took place on Friday evening at a rented luxury home on a four-rai (1.58 acres) land plot in tambon Pong of Bang Lamung district, where immigration officers apprehended 14 men and one woman.

Authorities seized 18 computers and 90 mobile phones during the raid, led by Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nutchanart, deputy chief of the Immigration Bureau.

The operation was conducted after reports indicated that the scammers were using the Work Puls application to lure more than 1,000 victims, resulting in losses over 100 million baht.

The suspects were initially charged with working without permission before being transferred to Nong Prue police station for further legal action and deportation.

Immigration authorities announced that they would revoke the suspects' visas and permanently blacklist them.