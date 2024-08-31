Cobra slips into trainer’s pants during school lesson

Students get a graphic learning experience about staying calm in the face of danger

A spitting cobra slithering up a trainer’s leg is exposed as a colleague carefully lowers the man’s pants during a snake awareness session at a school in Bueng Kan. (Screenshot from Nick Wildlife YouTube)

A wildlife volunteer had a close call with a snake while teaching children about reptiles at a school in Bueng Kan province.

According to Nirut Chom-ngam, leader of the Asorapit Wittaya (serpentology) group, a staff member accidentally released a spitting cobra during a recent snake awareness session. The cobra quickly slithered up the trainer’s ankle and worked its way into his pants.

The trainer remained calm, slowly removing his pants to avoid alarming the snake, resulting in a tense moment where any sudden movement could have led to a fatal bite, Mr Nirut wrote in a post on the Nick Wildlife Facebook page.

Nong Wave, the volunteer who eventually removed the cobra, called it an important learning experience and acknowledged that a small mistake could have had dire consequences.

Mr Nirut stressed the importance of remaining still when encountering snakes, as movement can provoke them.

When encountering a snake at close range, the first thing a person should do is remain still. Once the snake calms down, the person can slowly back away in a straight line, as moving side to side may increase its awareness.

“Snakes generally won’t attack unless they feel threatened, and they are more likely to flee due to their natural fear of humans,” he wrote.