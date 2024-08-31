Vietnam promotes Vinh Phuc to Thais

Tourists walk along a road in front of a hotel in Tam Dao, a resort town in the northern province of Vinh Phuc in Vietnam. (Photo: Anucha Charoenpo)

VINH PHUC, Vietnam - Thai businesspeople are being encouraged to consider investing in Vinh Phuc, while more Thai tourists are also sure to enjoy visiting the province in northern Vietnam, says a prominent local journalist.

Vinh Phuc is a major industrial centre for automobile and electronic engineering, just an hour’s drive from the capital Hanoi and Noi Bai International Airport.

“Vinh Phuc acts as a bridge between the Northwest provinces, Hanoi and the Red River Delta,” said Nguyen Dinh Bang, chairman of the Vinh Phuc Provincial Journalists Association.

“The province with more than 1.1 million people is playing a vital role in the economic development strategy of the region and Vietnam.”

Businesses from 19 countries and territories are currently investing in projects in Vinh Phuc province. South Korean investors top the table, followed by Japan, Taiwan, China, Singapore, Thailand, Italy, Samoa, Seychelles, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United States, India, British Virgin Islands, Russia, Spain, Indonesia, France and Germany.

Nguyen Dinh Bang, chairman of the Vinh Phuc Provincial Journalists Association. (Photo: Anucha Charoenpo)

“It will be good for our Vinh Phuc industrial centre to have many more Thai businessmen to invest here. We are waiting to welcome them,” Mr Bang recently told a visiting delegation from the Thai Journalists Association (TJA).

The five Thai journalists and executive committee members led by TJA president Norrinee Ruangnoo visited Hanoi and Vinh Phuc under a media exchange programme to promote bilateral media ties.

Mr Bang spoke to the group about how partner countries might use the model responsible for the rapid economic growth in Vinh Phuc to achieve similarly positive results.

Vinh Phuc has quickly become a favourite location for domestic and foreign investors, he said, with the national government promoting it as a new industrial zone focusing on innovation in high-tech industries.

Mr Bang proposed a sister city development model or a twin town relationship with a suitable province in Thailand.

He asked the TJA president to help convey his message to the Thai government so that a comparable Thai province could become a “sister” to Vinh Phuc.

Mr Bang said he also wants many more Thai tourists to visit Vinh Phuc to enjoy its abundant natural areas and scenic mountains.

He said Vinh Phuc is a diverse and rich ecological region with many attractive landscapes, such as Tam Dao, a mountainous resort town.

Vinh Phuc is promoting Tam Dao as a highly convenient destination for Thai tourists seeking tranquillity, fresh air, a moderate climate and romantic scenery.