Health authorities promote telemedicine for Thai nationals overseas

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) is promoting the use of a telemedicine service covered by the gold card universal health scheme among Thai nationals overseas.

Dr Atthaporn Limpanyalert, the NHSO's deputy secretary-general, said the telemedicine service for Thais living abroad was launched on Jan 17 to ensure Thais have access to primary healthcare.

To help approximately 20,000 Thai nationals living in Singapore access the service, the Thai embassy in Singapore recently invited NHSO officials to provide detailed information about the telemedicine service to the Thai community there.

The initiative aims to lower medical costs, reduce expenses, and save time travelling to hospitals, he said.

Dr Atthaporn said NHSO officials also conducted a survey among 54 Thai worker volunteers during a two-day visit on Aug 17-18 to assess their access to healthcare.

The findings showed that more than 60% of the respondents were over 50 years old. About 40% were employed as general workers, 17% as domestic workers, and 9.3% in construction.

About 75% of the respondents reported experiencing minor or mild illnesses in the past 12 months. Only 61% said they have health insurance, and those without it seek treatment at clinics near their homes. Around 65% said their medical expenses accounted for less than 10% of their wages, while 13% reported that medical costs made up 20-30% of their salary.

While about 39% decided not to seek treatment for some illnesses due to concerns about high costs, 63.65% said they faced communication problems when seeking healthcare services.

Approximately 13.6% said they were unable to access services due to long waiting times.

Respondents suggested the telemedicine programme should include mental healthcare, as many Thais experience anxiety due to cultural differences or work-related stress.