Hilltop plot seized after landslides

The landslide is seen in the picture from Phuket Info Center.

The Royal Forest Department (RFD) on Saturday seized about 5 rai of land at the top of Nak Koet hill in Phuket's Muang district believed to be linked to the Aug 23 landslides that killed 13 people.

Sorasak Rananan, director of Phuket's Royal Forest Centre, said the land, located in the Wat Phra Yai temple ground, was part of a reserve forest.

An initial investigation found a car park was built in the monastery area without permission.

Mr Sorasak said the RFD has filed the complaint with the Karon police station and the land seizure has been declared.

A land encroachment charge had been pressed against the Phra Ming Mongkul Satthra 45 Foundation, the operator of the hilltop temple, he said.

Karon police chief Pol Col Khundet na Nongkhai said an investigation has been conducted to find out whether the temple was responsible for the incident.

The landslides following heavy rains in the early hours of Aug 23 resulted in 13 deaths and more than 50 damaged properties.

The incident prompted local forest authorities to formally lodge a complaint against those responsible.

Suphon Wanitchakun, the president of the Phra Ming Mongkul Satthra 45 Foundation, has been summoned for a police inquiry on Thursday, said Pol Col Khundet.

Bannarak Soemthong, deputy director-general of the RFD, said that, in 2020, the temple formally requested permission to build a gigantic Buddha statue on a 15-rai plot of land. The permission is still pending the cabinet's consideration, he said.

Normally, when such a request to make use of a forest area is received, the cabinet has to ask all state agencies concerned for their opinions before deciding whether to approve it, he said.

The land other than the plot pending permission needed to be confiscated, and those who encroached on it must face legal action, Mr Bannarak said.

As for those who want to visit the hilltop monastery, they are advised to avoid visiting the site for now.