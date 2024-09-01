Flooding continues in 4 Thai provinces

Floodwater remains in Mae Rim district of Chiang Mai on Sunday after run-off hit over 200 villages in the northern district on Saturday night. (Photo: Mae Rim district of Chiang Mai

Flooding continued to afflict three northern provinces and a northeastern province in Thailand on Sunday.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on Sunday reported flooding in Chiang Rai, Phitsanulok and Sukhothai provinces in the North and Nong Khai province in the Northeast.

According to Chaiwat Chuntirapong, director-general of the department, the floodwater resulted from persistent rain and affected 3,979 families in 223 villages in the four provinces.

By provinces, flooding continued in:

Chiang Rai: in Khun Tan, Phaya Mengrai, Thoeng and Wiang Kaen districts

Nong Khai: Muang, Ratana Wapi, Sangkhom, Sri Chiang Mai and Tha Bo districts

Phitsanulok: Bang Rakam and Phrom Phiram districts

Sukhothai: Kong Krailat, Muang, Sawankhalok, Sri Nakhon, Sri Samrong and Sri Satchanalai districts

Flood levels were declining in Chiang Rai, Sukhothai and Nong Khai but rising in Phitsanulok.

Meanwhile, a Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation branch in the northern province of Chiang Mai reported run-off from Doi Moncham mountain hit seven villages in Mae Rim district on Saturday night. Residents and visitors were briefly evacuated from their accomodation. The deluges flowed into the Ping River.

Since Aug 16 flooding and run-off has affected 23 provinces, killed 22 people and injured 19 others.