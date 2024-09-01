Man killed by brother's dogs in central Thailand

Police and volunteer rescuers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation work at a home in Muang Lop Buri district of Lop Buri province on Saturday after the family’s youngest son was bitten to death by three dogs brought home by his brother. (Photo: Ruamkatanyu Foundation’s branch in Lop Buri)

LOP BURI – An 18-year-old man was mauled to death by three American Bully dogs owned by his brother at their family home in Muang Lop Buri of this central province.

The incident took place on Friday night when Adisak Chansakulnee entered a room on the second floor of the house where the three dogs, aged two, were kept. Abhisit, 23, the deceased’s older brother, had brought the dogs from Bangkok about a week previously, said Pol Maj Nattapong Wongwang, a police investigator at Tha Hin police station.

Footage from a security camera in the room showed Adisak went in to play with the American Bully dogs shortly before they began to attack and bite him. Adisak fled to a room on the first floor but failed to close the door in time. The dogs followed him into the room and bit him to death.

Police found bite marks on Adisak’s head and limbs. His skull had been opened up and both ears were missing. Pol Maj Nattapong said Adisak was alone when the attack occurred. He had been dead for more than 12 hours before his mother and brother, who tried to phone him, returned home to find his body with the three dogs in the same room.

Mr Abhisit told police that his pet dogs had never been this aggressive before and his brother had played with them previously.

“Perhaps the dogs did not know my brother well and he may not have known how to play with them. Or they wanted to protect their sleeping area,” Mr Abhisit said.

After the incident, the dogs were kept in their room for further inspection by experts.