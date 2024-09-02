Free rides for Bus Rapid Transit customers

Passengers can ride for free on the new electric buses of Bangkok's newly upgraded Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, re-launched yesterday, for two months, a transport official for the company said on Sunday.

The buses have replaced the old BRT buses which ran on natural gas for vehicles (NGV) and had been used for over 14 years, while two more stops have been added, one at Chan-Narathiwat intersection and the other at Ratchada-Narathiwat intersection.

The service, operated by Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc (BTSC), is available daily from 6am until 10pm.

BTSC, also the operator of the BTS Skytrain, won the bidding for the concession to operate the BRT system, stretching 15.9 kilometres from Sathon Road to Ratchaphruek Road.

The company won with the lowest price of 465 million baht and was awarded the concession to operate the new BRT system for the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

The new buses have a universal design, which includes wheelchair access that makes it more convenient for passengers with disabilities, said the official.

Each of the EV buses is equipped with five security cameras and a GPS system.

The final fares for the new service will be decided on and announced later by the BMA.

However, early last month, deputy Bangkok governor Wisanu Subsompon said the BRT fare would likely be a flat rate of 15 baht per ride.

And if the upgraded BRT service proves popular among commuters, the BRT has already said that the route will be extended.