Wide support for Koh Chang bridge at first public hearing

A map prepared by the Expressway Authority of Thailand shows the four optional routes for the planned bridge to Koh Chang in Trat province.

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (Exat) on Monday began public hearings on four optional routes for the proposed bridge from the mainland to Trat's popular Koh Chang island.

The first hearing was in Muang district of Trat, and participants supported the project.

They wanted travellers using the bridge to be guided through Muang district, to help support the economic development of the business centre of the eastern province.

The first two route options meet this demand.

They also asked that the bridge toll be lower than the ferry fares, should include lanes for motorcycles and bicycles and have viewpoints on both ends.

Exat representatives agreed that the bridge should also benefit economic growth at the centre of Trat.

Exat deputy governor Katpachon Udomthampakdee told the hearing the bridge would benefit both visitors and Koh Chang residents, who would have easier access to schools and hospitals on the mainland.

Trat governor Nathapong Sa-nguanchit said all sides in Trat were ready to support the bridge.

Mr Katpachon said the four bridge options involved three possible locations on the mainland in Trat and four on the island - three in Ban Dan Mai and one in Ban Khlong Son.

The first two options would both start at the 0.85 kilometre marker on Highway 3156 in Ban Nong Prue village of Laem Ngop district.

One would be 9.82 kilometres long and reach the island at the 8.55 kilometre marker on Road 10026 in Ban Dan Mai.

The second would be 9.95km long and reach the island at the 6.75 kilometre marker on Road 10026, also in Ban Dan Mai.

The third, 5.90km long, would start at the 2.84 kilometre marker on Road 4006 in Ban Thammachat Lang of Laem Ngop district and reach the island at the 5.30 kilometre marker on Road 10026 in Ban Dan Mai

The fourth route, 5.59km long, would start at the 3.50 kilometre marker on Road 4006 in Ban Thammachat Lang and reach the island at the 1.90 kilometre marker on Road 10026 in Ban Khlong Son.

The four bridge options would all be elevated and high enough to give ample clearance for shipping, and land on the island in thinly populated locations. The bridge would not affect the coral and seagrass near the island.

Construction of the new bridge is planned to begin in 2029, with the opening in 2033.