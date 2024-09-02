Popular Tak waterfall reopens after 2 months of rehabilitation

Thi Lo Su waterfall (file photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

The popular Thi Lo Su waterfall in Tak reopened on Sunday after two months of closure to allow the natural attraction to recover.

Manot Poniam, chief of Umphang district, who led the reopening ceremony on Sunday, sent off the first set of tourists in an inflatable boat to the famous waterfall in Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary.

Regarding plans to limit access to the falls, Amnat Fongchai, director of Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary, said that the sanctuary now allows only four-wheel-drive vehicles to approach the waterfall due to concerns about the rugged terrain and soft soil along the 25-kilometre route that leads to it. Park authorities will announce later how far into the sanctuary other vehicles can go, according to Mr Amnat.

As the world economy is starting to recover following the slump resulting from the Covid pandemic, more tourists are expected to visit the waterfall in the coming months, Mr Manot said.

Most visitors generally travel along the Mae Klong River to access Thi Lo Su waterfall. The allure of the falls lies in its natural beauty, highlighted by the shroud of mist from Doi Hua Mod peak.

Tourists are attracted by the unique, endemic flowers around the falls, some of which only bloom once a year, according to Mr Manot.

The district chief said a trip to the waterfall also offers tourists the thrill of exploring the sanctuary, which is surrounded by unspoiled nature.

Phakphum Minarin, president of Umphang Tourism and Conservation Promotion Club, said a trip on an inflatable raft to the waterfall along the Mae Klong River is popular with visitors who are keen to take in the spectacular views along the way.