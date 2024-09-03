Heavy rain causes flooding in Pattaya

A stalled car trapped in floodwater in Pattaya after the city was pounded by heavy rain in early hours of Tuesday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA - Streets were flooded and cars left stalled on the road as heavy rain pounded the city area for more than three hours late on Monday night.

Parts of Pattaya city and adjoining Bang Lamung district in Chon Buri were flooded, including a section of Sukhumvit road in southern Pattaya that connects Pattaya with other provinces.

The water later drained off and things were almost back to normal on Tuesday morning, with only scattered flooding.

The Meteorological Department issued another alert on Tuesday, forecasting more rain in the eastern provinces and other regions until Saturday.

Tropical Storm Yagi, now moving westwards across the South China Sea after leaving the Philippines, was not expected to affect Thailand.

At least 13 people were killed by the storm in the Philippines, where schools and government offices remained closed in Manila and nearby provinces on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

The storm was expected to make landfall in southern China this weekend.