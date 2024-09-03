Two Brits arrested, one fugitive and an illegal cosmetician

Police arrest British fugitive Ben Ransom at a restaurant in Phuket on Monday. (Photo: police)

Police have arrested two UK nationals, one a fugitive from British law who became a prizefighter in Phuket and the other for illegally running a cosmetic clinic on Koh Phangan.

Ben Ransom, 28, was taken into custody at a restaurant in Phuket's Muang district on Monday.

Pol Maj Gen Montree Theskhan, commander of the Crime Suppression Division, said Mr Ransom was wanted in Britain on charges of drug trafficking. He arrived in Thailand two years ago and fought in Phuket using the ring name “Billy”.

Mr Ben denied all charges, but would be extradited, the commander said.

On Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province, police on Monday arrested Thomas Foley, 42, at a rented house for illegally operating a clinic, selling medicine, possessing unregistered medicine and working without a permit. It is alleged he illegally provided cosmetic "filler" injections

Police seized cosmetic products worth about 3.5 million baht.

Mr Foley was being held pending further legal action.