Ayutthaya braces for flash floods

An elderly man swims out to receive relief supplies in Bang Ban district of Ayutthaya. His home was inundated for weeks in 2021. (File photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Royal Irrigation Department has warned residents in parts of Ayutthaya to brace for flash floods due to a continued surge in the Chao Phraya River, which is being monitored at two primary water stations

The department issued the warning on Wednesday for those living near Khlong Phong Pheng in Ang Thong, as well as residents along the banks of Khlong Bang Ban in Bang Ban district and adjacent areas of Phak Hai district in Ayutthaya.

The areas served by the two canals are being closely monitored by authorities as they are situated in low-lying plains.

A Facebook page, Ayutthaya Station, has criticised the government’s poor handling of compensation for local residents already impacted by the rising water levels.

The department reported that the water discharge rate at the Chao Phraya barrage dam in Chai Nat is currently between 1,400 and 1,500 cubic metres per second, up from a range of 900 to 1,400 cubic metres per second last week.

The water flow recorded at the C13 Station, located near the Chao Phraya barrage, was 1,498 cu m per second. Additionally, on Wednesday, water passing through the C2 water station in Muang district of Nakhon Sawan — upstream from the Chao Phraya barrage — rose to 1,529 cu m per second.

Surasee Kittimonthon, secretary-general of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), said widespread rainfall could increase the water discharge rate at the C2 station to 2,500 cu m per second and at C13 to 2,000 cu m per second in the coming days.

Mr Surasee also said that major dams, such as the Bhumibol in Tak, Sirikit in Uttaradit and Kwae Noi Bamrung Dan in Phitsanulok, still have sufficient capacity to hold more water. Water catchment areas are also being opened to divert excess water.

People living in areas affected by the swelling Chao Phraya River, including Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, and Nonthaburi, have been warned about the risk of flash floods, Mr Surasee added.

Tropical storm Yagi is expected to bring more rain to the North and upper Northeast from Sept 8-13, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.