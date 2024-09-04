First case of new mpox variant recovers

European man returns home, tests on all his contacts turn out negative

(Photo: Reuters)

The person with the first confirmed case of mpox clade Ib variant detected in Thailand has recovered and returned home, public health officials said on Wednesday.

The patient who tested positive for clade Ib was a 66-year-old European male who arrived in Bangkok on Aug 14, after travelling from Africa.

He was admitted to a hospital on Aug 15, a day after his arrival in Bangkok. Laboratory tests confirmed the variant as clade Ib.

The patient’s lesions have fully dried, allowing him to be discharged from the hospital and return home, said Dr Thongchai Keeratihatthayakorn, director-general of the Department of Disease Control.

In addition, all 43 people who had been in close contact with the man were tested and no infections were found.

“The first case of mpox clade Ib is now resolved, with no further transmission to others,” said Dr Thongchai. “However, we continue to closely monitor new cases, especially those coming from areas where the World Health Organization has declared outbreaks.”

The Department of Medical Science said in a briefing on Wednesday that laboratory testing for the mpox virus, specifically the highly severe clade Ib strain, has proved highly effective.

The detection of the first clade Ib variant case was confirmed through lab testing using real-time PCR. Genetic analysis indicated it might be the clade Ib strain, which was further confirmed through whole genome sequencing.

As such, the department has worked with relevant units to continuously monitor mutations of mpox strains in order to detect the spread of clade Ib in the country.

This includes assessing the impact of mutations, developing diagnostic guidelines to align with the types and severity of virus strains found, improving diagnostic standards and tightening coordination with relevant agencies to effectively control the spread.