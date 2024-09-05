Doctor to appeal ruling clearing ‘beach bully’

Dr Thandao Chandam says she is sticking to her story that Urs Fehr assaulted her on the night of Feb 24, though a court has said that she provided no clear evidence to support her case. (Screenshot)

PHUKET: A doctor who claimed to have been kicked by a Swiss man while she was sitting on the steps near his property on Yamu Beach in February has vowed to appeal his acquittal on assault charges.

Dr Thandao Chandam, 26, said on Thursday that she was disappointed by the court’s decision.

Thanking the public for the moral support she received during the case, she said she would continue to fight for justice, adding that she stood by her accusation of assault.

Her father, Kasem Chandam, said the family decided to appeal for the sake of fairness, adding that he hoped the public would keep up with the support. “We will do our best to regain justice,” he said.

Urs “David” Fehr, 45, was accused of kicking Dr Thandao in the back while she and a friend were sitting on the beachfront steps near his rented villa on Feb 24.

The defendant, who ran an elephant camp in Phuket, had allegedly accused the doctor of trespassing on his rented property.

As it turned out, the steps leading down to the beach were not part of the property and had been built illegally. They were later demolished.

The alleged kick was captured on a phone video, leading to a public outcry and calls for Mr Fehr’s deportation.

On March 7, the Immigration Bureau revoked Mr Fehr’s visa, following a recommendation from officials in Phuket. The bureau said Mr Fehr’s behaviour was deemed a threat to social order. He is appealing the deportation order.

Mr Fehr was subsequently charged with assault, and the case was submitted to the Criminal Court.

However, the court on Tuesday acquitted Mr Fehr, giving him the benefit of the doubt as the complainant produced no clear evidence proving physical assault. It outlined its reasons in a detailed case summary released on Wednesday.

Mr Fehr has always maintained that he slipped on the steps and his leg came up in the air, which gave the appearance on the video that he was delivering a kick.